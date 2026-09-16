Actor Heo Nam-jun and ATEEZ's San surprise fans with unexpected look-alike moment

Actor Heo Nam-jun and ATEEZ member San are drawing attention for their unexpectedly similar looks after appearing together in a new photo.

On Wednesday, Heo shared a photo of himself with San on social media, writing simply, "A chance encounter."

In the photo, the two pose with their faces close together while giving thumbs-up signs. Their resemblance is particularly noticeable in their dark hair, defined facial features and the expressions they make when smiling.

The unexpected pairing of the actor and K-pop star has drawn attention from fans, with their side-by-side appearance making their resemblance all the more striking.

Heo most recently appeared in the SBS drama "My Royal Nemesis," which ended in June. He is also set to appear alongside Moon Ga-young and Choi Woo-shik in the upcoming tvN series "Whale Star."

San, meanwhile, continues to promote in Korea and overseas as a member of ATEEZ. He recently fueled the viral "Northern Duke" trend with the "BAD" challenge, a social media craze inspired by the dark, imposing male leads commonly seen in Korean romance webtoons and web novels.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.