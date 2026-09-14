Byeon Woo-seok's rise: $9.4 million luxury home bought in cash after ad blitz

Actor Byeon Woo-seok has reportedly purchased a luxury residence in Seoul for 13 billion won ($9.4 million) entirely in cash, drawing attention to his dramatic financial rise just two years after becoming one of Korea's most sought-after stars.

Byeon purchased a 235-square-meter unit at Hannam The Hill in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District in central Seoul in May. He reportedly paid the remaining balance on Sept. 2 and completed the transfer of ownership.

Property records reportedly show no separate mortgage registered on the home, leading to speculation that Byeon purchased the property without taking out a loan.

Hannam The Hill, built on the former site of Dankook University, is one of Seoul's best-known luxury residential complexes. A number of high-profile Korean celebrities, including actors So Ji-sub and Lee Yo-won, as well as BTS members RM and Jimin, are known to have lived there.

The purchase is drawing particular attention because of how quickly Byeon's career has transformed his status.

The former model spent years building his acting career before becoming a breakout star through the 2024 tvN romantic drama "Lovely Runner." The series turned Byeon into a phenomenon, dramatically expanding his fan base in Korea and overseas.

Following his rise to fame, Byeon has served as an advertising model for well over 20 brands across a remarkably broad range of industries, including home appliances, cosmetics, finance, hair care, fried chicken, fashion, sporting goods and alcoholic beverages.

His acting and entertainment activities have continued as well. Following "Lovely Runner," he appeared in MBC's "Perfect Crown" and the Netflix variety show "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!" He is also set to star in Netflix's upcoming series "Solo Leveling."

Born in 1991, Byeon debuted as a model in 2010. He began pursuing acting in earnest with the 2016 tvN drama "Dear My Friends" before eventually achieving his major breakthrough eight years later with "Lovely Runner."

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.