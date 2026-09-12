No more fixating on numbers: Comedians open up about regaining weight

Comedians Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Shin-young are opening up about regaining weight after major weight-loss journeys, showing how their priorities have shifted toward health and happiness rather than maintaining a certain number on the scale.

Hong Yoon-hwa appeared as a special guest on SBS’ entertainment program “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” on Sept. 8.

When Hong appeared on the show, fellow comedian Kim Sook pointed out her changed physique. Hong jokingly acknowledged the change while touching a gold bracelet on her wrist, saying, “It’s gotten a little tight, hasn’t it?”

The bracelet was a gift from her husband, comedian Kim Min-ki, after Hong successfully lost 40 kilograms. At the time, Kim reportedly purchased the gold bracelet in a single payment for approximately 9.55 million won ($6,900), drawing considerable attention.

The bracelet was seen fitting much more snugly around her wrist recently, prompting interest from the panelists. When Lee Ji-hye asked Hong about her current condition, she smiled and replied, “I’ve been enjoying life a little more these days.”

Hong had previously revealed that she experienced health problems after losing 40 kilograms. On MBN’s “Dongchimi,” she said she experienced nutritional imbalance for the first time after the weight loss and explained that she ultimately regained some weight for the sake of her health.

In July last year, Hong and her husband also opened an oden bar in Seoul’s Mapo District and began operating the business together. With the restaurant settling into a stable routine and her health recovering, Hong appears to be enjoying a more relaxed lifestyle than before.

Hong’s transformation resembles that of Kim Shin-young, who has also changed her attitude about maintaining her weight after undergoing a dramatic weight loss.

Kim, who once stood at 153 centimeters and weighed 88 kilograms, lost weight to 44 kilograms and maintained it for more than a decade, becoming known as a model “weight-loss maintainer.”

Recently, however, she returned to a physique closer to her pre-weight-loss appearance. Kim said she was able to return to her original weight in just six weeks.

She explained that a conversation with the late comedian Jeon Yoo-sung played a significant role in changing her perspective. While caring for Jeon during his illness, she recalled him telling her, “Eat and live. Don’t be so frugal with yourself.”

After that experience, Kim said her attitude toward food and weight began to change.

Having let go of the pressure to maintain a particular weight, Kim has since remained active across various television programs, including MBC’s “I Live Alone.” She also recently joined JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” as the show’s first female regular cast member, marking a renewed period of popularity in her career.

Both comedians have regained weight after undergoing significant weight-loss. However, their changes do not necessarily have to be viewed as negative.

Instead, their stories show two women choosing, in their own ways, to prioritize their health and happiness — a change that is resonating with many viewers.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.