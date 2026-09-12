Yim Si-wan turns heads with bulked-up physique

Actor Yim Si-wan is drawing attention for a noticeably more muscular physique that contrasts with the slim, youthful image he has long been known for.

Yim attended an event celebrating the launch of a fragrance brand at a pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Thursday.

For the event, he wore a white shirt over a matching top with beige wide-leg pants, completing the clean look with several necklaces and rings.

What stood out most, however, was his noticeably broader and more muscular build.

Yim, who is known to have recently bulked up, showed off broader shoulders and a more defined upper body that were apparent even beneath his shirt. The transformation gave the actor, long known for his slender frame and boyish image, a markedly different presence.

His short hairstyle further accentuated the change, adding a stronger and more mature edge to his appearance.

Yet close-up photos showed that Yim's signature youthful looks remain largely unchanged. His clear complexion, defined features and gentle smile created a striking contrast with his newly muscular physique.

The combination of his familiar boyish face and more mature physique has drawn attention to the actor's transformation.

Yim is set to star in tvN's upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama "Love in Disguise." The thriller romance follows an arrogant third-generation chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces police officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary.

The series is scheduled to premiere Oct. 19.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.