Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is set to return to Korea, marking his 13th visit to the country.

Warner Bros. Korea announced Wednesday that Cruise and director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, a five-time Academy Award winner, will visit Korea on Oct. 2 to promote their upcoming film “Digger.”

During their visit, Cruise and Iñárritu will hold a press conference with local media, where they will discuss the film in depth. They will also meet Korean movie fans in person at a red-carpet event.

“Digger” follows Digger Rockwell (Cruise), an eccentric billionaire and self-styled contrarian, whose drilling facility on the Greenland ice sheet is rocked by a small crack that triggers a catastrophic chain of events threatening the entire world.

Cruise’s 13th visit to Korea has drawn particular attention. The actor made his 12th trip to the country last year to promote “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” setting a record for the most visits to Korea by a Hollywood actor.

Iñárritu is returning to Korea for the first time since his visit in 2009.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



