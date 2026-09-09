BLACKPINK's Jisoo before and after makeup

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is drawing attention for her striking looks even before putting on makeup.

On Tuesday, Jisoo posted a short video on TikTok with the caption, "Who's next? CLICK," showing off her looks before and after makeup to the tune of her new single "CLICK."

In the video, Jisoo first appears without makeup, showing off her clear complexion and defined features with a simple, natural look.

After completing her makeup, she appears with voluminous wavy hair, defined eye makeup and rosy cheeks, transforming her natural look into a more glamorous one.

Jisoo's visuals stand out in both versions, showcasing different charms with and without makeup.

Meanwhile, Jisoo released "CLICK," the first prerelease single from her first full-length album, on Friday.

Since its release, the song has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in nine regions and ranked in the top 10 in 43 regions. It also reached No. 3 on the Worldwide Song chart, drawing strong interest from music fans around the world.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.