BLACKPINK's Jisoo before and after makeup
Summary
BLACKPINK's Jisoo drew attention on TikTok on Tuesday for showing her looks before and after makeup. She posted a short video set to her new single CLICK, highlighting a natural look and then a more glamorous transformation. The video came as CLICK, the first prerelease single from her first full-length album, continued to perform strongly on global music charts.
Key Facts
- Jisoo posted the TikTok video on Tuesday with the caption, Who’s next? CLICK.
- The video used her new single CLICK as its soundtrack.
- CLICK is the first prerelease single from her first full-length album.
- Since its release, CLICK has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in nine regions and reached the top 10 in 43 regions.
- The song also reached No. 3 on the Worldwide Song chart.
BLACKPINK's Jisoo is drawing attention for her striking looks even before putting on makeup.
On Tuesday, Jisoo posted a short video on TikTok with the caption, "Who's next? CLICK," showing off her looks before and after makeup to the tune of her new single "CLICK."
In the video, Jisoo first appears without makeup, showing off her clear complexion and defined features with a simple, natural look.
After completing her makeup, she appears with voluminous wavy hair, defined eye makeup and rosy cheeks, transforming her natural look into a more glamorous one.
Jisoo's visuals stand out in both versions, showcasing different charms with and without makeup.
Meanwhile, Jisoo released "CLICK," the first prerelease single from her first full-length album, on Friday.
Since its release, the song has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in nine regions and ranked in the top 10 in 43 regions. It also reached No. 3 on the Worldwide Song chart, drawing strong interest from music fans around the world.
This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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