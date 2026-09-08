'The Penthouse' actor Yoon Jong-hoon to marry actress Han Eun-seo

Actor Yoon Jong-hoon is set to marry actress Han Eun-seo, who is 10 years his junior.

The Hankook Ilbo exclusively reported Monday that Yoon will hold his wedding on Nov. 1 at a wedding venue in Seoul. While the bride-to-be was initially identified only as an educator and former child actor, she has now been revealed to be Han.

Han is currently studying in London and has completed doctoral coursework at Sungkyunkwan University.

Yoon, born in 1984, and Han, born in 1994, first met while appearing together in the SBS drama "Return" in 2018. Their relationship later developed into a romance, and the couple decided to marry after dating for years.

Han made her acting debut in 2008 in the KBS2 historical drama "The Great King, Sejong." She later appeared in dramas including "Will It Snow for Christmas?," "High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged," "Phantom" and "Return." Most recently, she appeared in the JTBC drama "Beyond the Bar."

After news of his upcoming marriage broke, Yoon shared a handwritten letter on his fan community to personally tell fans about the new chapter in his life.

"I have met someone precious to me, and I now intend to walk through life with her," he said. "After cherishing and understanding each other and working on our relationship, we are about to make a new beginning through marriage."

He added, "Going forward, I intend to live with a greater sense of responsibility, both as a husband and as actor Yoon Jong-hoon. I would be grateful if you could share in my happiness and give us your blessings."

Yoon made his debut in the 2006 play "Moonlight Trunk" and has since appeared in numerous productions, including "Monstar," "Reply 1994," "Misaeng: Incomplete Life," "Hello, My Twenties!," "Return" and "Find Me in Your Memory."

He gained widespread recognition for his role as Ha Yoon-cheol in SBS' hit "The Penthouse" series. He is currently appearing in the KBS daily drama "Our Happy Days."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.