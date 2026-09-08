'The Penthouse' actor Yoon Jong-hoon to marry actress Han Eun-seo
Summary
Actor Yoon Jong-hoon is set to marry actress Han Eun-seo on Nov. 1 at a wedding venue in Seoul. The Hankook Ilbo reported that Han was first described as an educator and former child actor before being identified as Han Eun-seo. The couple met while appearing together in the SBS drama Return in 2018 and later began dating. Yoon said in a handwritten letter that he plans to live with greater responsibility as a husband and actor.
Key Facts
- Han Eun-seo is 10 years younger than Yoon Jong-hoon, who was born in 1984 and she in 1994.
- Han is currently studying in London and has completed doctoral coursework at Sungkyunkwan University.
- Han made her acting debut in 2008 in the KBS2 historical drama The Great King, Sejong and later appeared in Will It Snow for Christmas?, High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged, Phantom, Return and Beyond the Bar.
Actor Yoon Jong-hoon is set to marry actress Han Eun-seo, who is 10 years his junior.
The Hankook Ilbo exclusively reported Monday that Yoon will hold his wedding on Nov. 1 at a wedding venue in Seoul. While the bride-to-be was initially identified only as an educator and former child actor, she has now been revealed to be Han.
Han is currently studying in London and has completed doctoral coursework at Sungkyunkwan University.
Yoon, born in 1984, and Han, born in 1994, first met while appearing together in the SBS drama "Return" in 2018. Their relationship later developed into a romance, and the couple decided to marry after dating for years.
Han made her acting debut in 2008 in the KBS2 historical drama "The Great King, Sejong." She later appeared in dramas including "Will It Snow for Christmas?," "High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged," "Phantom" and "Return." Most recently, she appeared in the JTBC drama "Beyond the Bar."
After news of his upcoming marriage broke, Yoon shared a handwritten letter on his fan community to personally tell fans about the new chapter in his life.
"I have met someone precious to me, and I now intend to walk through life with her," he said. "After cherishing and understanding each other and working on our relationship, we are about to make a new beginning through marriage."
He added, "Going forward, I intend to live with a greater sense of responsibility, both as a husband and as actor Yoon Jong-hoon. I would be grateful if you could share in my happiness and give us your blessings."
Yoon made his debut in the 2006 play "Moonlight Trunk" and has since appeared in numerous productions, including "Monstar," "Reply 1994," "Misaeng: Incomplete Life," "Hello, My Twenties!," "Return" and "Find Me in Your Memory."
He gained widespread recognition for his role as Ha Yoon-cheol in SBS' hit "The Penthouse" series. He is currently appearing in the KBS daily drama "Our Happy Days."
This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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