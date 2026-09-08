Actor Kim Soo-hyun's investigation over allegations that he had a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor has effectively come to an end, with prosecutors leaving intact a police decision not to pursue charges.

According to a Star News report on Monday, prosecutors returned the case records to police on Thursday without requesting a supplementary investigation or reinvestigation.

The Seoul Seongdong Police Station had decided on July 29 not to refer Kim to prosecutors over allegations of violating the Child Welfare Act and making a false accusation.

Police reached the decision after reviewing evidence and circumstances surrounding claims by Kim Sae-ron's family that Kim Soo-hyun had dated and groomed the actress while she was a minor, finding insufficient grounds to substantiate the allegations.

With prosecutors returning the case without requesting further investigation, the police decision remains in place, effectively bringing the roughly 16-month investigation to a close.

The controversy began in May 2025, when Kim Sae-ron's family filed a police complaint against Kim Soo-hyun, alleging that the two had been romantically involved since she was a minor.

At a press conference, the family released what it said was a recording of a conversation Kim Sae-ron had with an acquaintance before her death. A reenacted version of the recording included a statement attributed to Kim Sae-ron saying that she and Kim Soo-hyun had dated from the time she was in middle school until she went to college.

Kim Soo-hyun's side disputed the recording, saying it had been fabricated using artificial intelligence technology. The actor has maintained that his relationship with Kim Sae-ron began only after she became an adult.

Kim Soo-hyun subsequently filed complaints against Kim Sae-ron's family and Kim Se-ui, operator of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, accusing them of defamation through the dissemination of false information.

The latest development comes as Kim Soo-hyun resumes public activities following months of controversy.

After the police decision not to pursue charges, Kim appeared on a television program in Jakarta, Indonesia, marking a return to overseas activities.

He is also scheduled to make a public appearance in Korea at The Fact Music Awards on Sept. 19 and attend the Asia Artist Awards 2026 in December.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.