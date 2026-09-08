Kim Soo-hyun investigation over grooming allegations effectively ends as police decision stands
Summary
Kim Soo-hyun’s investigation over allegations that he dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor has effectively ended in Seoul, with prosecutors leaving intact a police decision not to pursue charges. Police said they found insufficient grounds to substantiate claims that he violated the Child Welfare Act or made a false accusation. The controversy began in May 2025, and Kim has denied the allegations, saying the relationship started only after she became an adult.
Key Facts
- The Seoul Seongdong Police Station decided on July 29 not to refer Kim Soo-hyun to prosecutors over alleged Child Welfare Act violations and false accusation charges.
- Prosecutors returned the case records on Thursday without requesting a supplementary investigation or reinvestigation.
- The investigation lasted roughly 16 months before effectively coming to a close.
- Kim Sae-ron’s family filed a police complaint in May 2025, alleging that Kim Soo-hyun had been romantically involved with her since she was a minor.
- Kim Soo-hyun later filed complaints against Kim Sae-ron’s family and Kim Se-ui of Garo Sero Institute, accusing them of defamation through false information.
Actor Kim Soo-hyun's investigation over allegations that he had a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor has effectively come to an end, with prosecutors leaving intact a police decision not to pursue charges.
According to a Star News report on Monday, prosecutors returned the case records to police on Thursday without requesting a supplementary investigation or reinvestigation.
The Seoul Seongdong Police Station had decided on July 29 not to refer Kim to prosecutors over allegations of violating the Child Welfare Act and making a false accusation.
Police reached the decision after reviewing evidence and circumstances surrounding claims by Kim Sae-ron's family that Kim Soo-hyun had dated and groomed the actress while she was a minor, finding insufficient grounds to substantiate the allegations.
With prosecutors returning the case without requesting further investigation, the police decision remains in place, effectively bringing the roughly 16-month investigation to a close.
The controversy began in May 2025, when Kim Sae-ron's family filed a police complaint against Kim Soo-hyun, alleging that the two had been romantically involved since she was a minor.
At a press conference, the family released what it said was a recording of a conversation Kim Sae-ron had with an acquaintance before her death. A reenacted version of the recording included a statement attributed to Kim Sae-ron saying that she and Kim Soo-hyun had dated from the time she was in middle school until she went to college.
Kim Soo-hyun's side disputed the recording, saying it had been fabricated using artificial intelligence technology. The actor has maintained that his relationship with Kim Sae-ron began only after she became an adult.
Kim Soo-hyun subsequently filed complaints against Kim Sae-ron's family and Kim Se-ui, operator of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, accusing them of defamation through the dissemination of false information.
The latest development comes as Kim Soo-hyun resumes public activities following months of controversy.
After the police decision not to pursue charges, Kim appeared on a television program in Jakarta, Indonesia, marking a return to overseas activities.
He is also scheduled to make a public appearance in Korea at The Fact Music Awards on Sept. 19 and attend the Asia Artist Awards 2026 in December.
This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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