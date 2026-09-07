Seo Kang-joon says he's had plenty of unrequited crushes despite good looks

Actor Seo Kang-joon, long known for his striking good looks, said his appearance has not necessarily made romance any easier for him, revealing that many of his crushes went unrequited because he struggled to approach people he liked.

Seo appeared as a guest on singer-songwriter Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube channel "Fairy Jaehyung" on Sunday, where he talked about everything from his love life to how he views his own appearance.

Referring to Seo's 2018 drama "The Third Charm," Jung asked whether Seo was the type to have unrequited feelings for someone in real life.

"I've had a lot of crushes," Seo said.

Jung responded in mock frustration, saying, "Come on. This isn't going well today. How could you possibly have unrequited crushes?" His reaction drew laughs, playing on Seo's reputation as one of Korea's most handsome actors.

Seo, however, said many of his feelings had indeed gone nowhere.

"I had a lot of crushes when I was younger, and so many of them didn't work out," he said. "I'm not good at approaching people."

Asked about his ideal type, Seo said he does not have a particular preference when it comes to appearance.

"When my friends and I talk about the people I've dated, they say they can't figure out what my type is," he said. "Their jobs, looks, overall vibe and styles were all different."

Seo said inner compatibility ultimately matters more to him than physical appearance.

"I really fall for wise people," he said. "I don't mean smart in the sense of graduating from Seoul National University or something like that. I'm really drawn to people who are wise."

When Jung suddenly asked who had fit that description in Seo's past, the actor appeared caught off guard and responded only with a laugh.

Jung's disbelief over Seo's history of unrequited love was perhaps unsurprising. Throughout the interview, he repeatedly found himself distracted by the actor's appearance.

At one point, Jung noticed the unusual color of Seo's eyes.

"Even your eyes are khaki-colored," he said, before adding, "I'm sorry. I invited you here and I keep talking about your face."

Seo jokingly leaned closer and said, "Go ahead, take a look."

After examining his eyes up close, Jung said their color helped give Seo his distinctive, mysterious appearance.

Seo, however, said he rarely looks at himself in the mirror and usually only takes a brief look after washing up.

Asked whether he thinks he looks handsome, Seo said no.

"I need to have my hair and makeup done to look somewhat presentable," he said.

Seo has previously drawn attention for saying he had grown "bored" of living with his face, a comment that was jokingly described as outrageous given his reputation for good looks. He clarified that he did not literally mean he was bored with his appearance.

"Rather than bored, I guess I'd say I'm not completely satisfied with it," he said. "There's a certain kind of look I aspire to. I like people who have this sense of cool, like Brad Pitt."

Asked how he distinguishes being handsome from being cool, Seo said the difference comes down to having a distinctive aura, naming veteran Korean actor Han Suk-kyu as an example.

Seo said he remains grateful when people compliment his looks but finds a different quality more compelling.

"I never get tired of being called handsome. I'm very grateful, and it's a wonderful compliment," he said. "But to me, people like Brad Pitt have their own color and even a kind of scent. I think that's really cool."

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.