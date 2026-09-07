'Empress Ki' star Baek Jin-hee to marry after long-distance romance
Summary
Actress Baek Jin-hee will marry a noncelebrity office worker in Canada on Jan. 23 next year. Her agency confirmed the news, and the couple has kept a long-distance relationship. After the wedding, Baek is expected to travel between Seoul and Canada.
Key Facts
- Baek Jin-hee’s agency, Management AM9, confirmed the marriage news to Xportsnews on Monday.
- Her fiance is described as a noncelebrity office worker living in Canada.
- Baek, born in 1990, debuted in the 2009 film Missing Person and later rose to wider recognition through the 2011 MBC sitcom High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged.
Actress Baek Jin-hee, known for her roles in hit Korean dramas including "Empress Ki," is set to marry a noncelebrity office worker based in Canada.
Her agency, Management AM9, confirmed the news to Xportsnews on Monday.
"It is true that Baek Jin-hee will get married on Jan. 23 next year," the agency said.
According to a report by MyDaily earlier in the day, Baek's fiance is an office worker living in Canada. The couple has maintained a long-distance relationship, and Baek is expected to travel between Seoul and Canada after their marriage.
Born in 1990, Baek made her acting debut in the 2009 film "Missing Person." She gained wider recognition after appearing in the popular 2011 MBC sitcom "High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged."
She later established herself as a leading actress through a string of TV dramas, including "Jeon Woo-chi," "Pots of Gold," "Empress Ki," "My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol," "Missing 9," "Jugglers," "Let's Eat 3," "Feel Good to Die" and "The Real Has Come!"
"Empress Ki," in which Baek played the antagonistic Tanashiri, became one of her best-known roles among international K-drama viewers.
Earlier this year, Baek returned to television in "The Judge Returns" after a three-year hiatus.
This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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