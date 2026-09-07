Actress Baek Jin-hee, known for her roles in hit Korean dramas including "Empress Ki," is set to marry a noncelebrity office worker based in Canada.

Her agency, Management AM9, confirmed the news to Xportsnews on Monday.

"It is true that Baek Jin-hee will get married on Jan. 23 next year," the agency said.

According to a report by MyDaily earlier in the day, Baek's fiance is an office worker living in Canada. The couple has maintained a long-distance relationship, and Baek is expected to travel between Seoul and Canada after their marriage.

Born in 1990, Baek made her acting debut in the 2009 film "Missing Person." She gained wider recognition after appearing in the popular 2011 MBC sitcom "High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged."

She later established herself as a leading actress through a string of TV dramas, including "Jeon Woo-chi," "Pots of Gold," "Empress Ki," "My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol," "Missing 9," "Jugglers," "Let's Eat 3," "Feel Good to Die" and "The Real Has Come!"

"Empress Ki," in which Baek played the antagonistic Tanashiri, became one of her best-known roles among international K-drama viewers.

Earlier this year, Baek returned to television in "The Judge Returns" after a three-year hiatus.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.