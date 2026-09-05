Why is 'The Remarried Empress' teaser already surpassing 10 million views?

Disney+ original series "The Remarried Empress" is showing strong signs of becoming a hit even before its official release. Its teaser, unveiled ahead of the full series, has surpassed 10 million views. Expectations are also building among viewers outside Korea, raising questions about whether the series could establish itself as one of Disney+'s flagship Korean originals.

Set to premiere in November, "The Remarried Empress" follows Navier (Shin Min-a), the perfect empress of the fictional Eastern Empire. After Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) falls for Rashta (Lee Se-young), a runaway slave, he tells Navier that he wants a divorce. Navier accepts — but on one condition: that she be allowed to remarry Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk) of the Western Kingdom. What follows is an epic romance fantasy centered on love, power and revenge.

The series has a strong foundation from the outset. Based on the popular web novel of the same name, which was later adapted into a webtoon, "The Remarried Empress" already has a substantial fan base in Korea. For a screen adaptation, having an established audience before its premiere is a significant advantage. Unlike an original production that must introduce viewers to an unfamiliar world and its characters from scratch, "The Remarried Empress" comes with a built-in audience that is already familiar with its appeal.

The story also goes beyond a conventional romance, weaving together palace politics, power struggles, betrayal, revenge, social status and desire. By combining the familiar narrative of a discarded heroine seeking revenge with the intrigue of an imperial court, the original story has created a highly immersive world and enjoyed sustained popularity among readers.

Because the imperial court and its characters, which readers previously imagined through the web novel and webtoon, are being brought to life through actors and visual production, the casting, costumes, set design and overall visual execution will inevitably play a major role in determining the series' quality. Unlike a typical contemporary drama, "The Remarried Empress" is set in an imperial world, making the convincing creation of its fictional universe one of the production's key challenges.

The teaser offers the first glimpse of the series' scale and atmosphere. Featuring elaborate costumes, grand palace settings and confrontations between the main characters, it focuses on translating the fantastical and dramatic tone of the original into a visual medium. Even in a short running time, the teaser clearly conveys the relationships and conflicts between the characters, heightening anticipation for the full series.

The rapid rise in teaser views has also demonstrated the potential for "The Remarried Empress" to become a major talking point before its premiere. While the success of an OTT production is ultimately measured through indicators such as viewing hours and audience numbers after release, the level of attention generated during the pre-release marketing stage can also serve as an important early indicator of a show's potential.

For Disney+, the success of "The Remarried Empress" could be particularly significant. The streaming platform has continued to introduce Korean content to global audiences, demonstrating the potential to expand both the genres and subject matter of Korean originals. By combining the emotional storytelling and distinctive narratives of Korean dramas with its global distribution platform, Disney+ has actively brought Korean-produced stories to viewers around the world.

Series such as "Moving," "Big Bet" and "The Killer's Shopping List" have helped strengthen the presence of Disney+'s Korean originals, particularly through stories with strong genre identities. At the same time, adapting original intellectual properties such as webtoons and web novels with established fan bases has become an important trend across the streaming industry. "The Remarried Empress" fits squarely into this strategy.

For Korean viewers familiar with the original, the adaptation itself is a major attraction. For international audiences encountering the story for the first time, its lavish visuals and high-stakes conflicts could provide an accessible entry point. The central concepts of an empress, an emperor, divorce and remarriage also offer an immediately understandable relationship dynamic, even for viewers unfamiliar with the cultural setting.

For Korean content to rmain competitive in the global market, however, striking a balance between distinctly Korean elements and universally relatable storytelling is crucial. Although "The Remarried Empress" is set in a fictional imperial world, its emotional core revolves around universal themes such as love, betrayal, ambition, power, pride and revenge. Navier's decision to choose a new life rather than collapse after being abandoned by the emperor is also a story that can resonate across cultural and national boundaries.

The series may also benefit from the growing global popularity of stories in which female protagonists take control of their own destinies, as seen in productions such as "Bridgerton." At the heart of "The Remarried Empress" is Navier's transformation from a woman waiting for someone else to determine her fate into someone who actively chooses her own future.

Still, a teaser's high view count does not automatically translate into success for the full series. Ultimately, the performance of an OTT production depends on the quality of the work itself, word of mouth and whether viewers continue watching after the initial episodes. A large and devoted fan base can also become a challenge, as expectations for an adaptation are often exceptionally high. If fans of the original are dissatisfied with the casting, adaptation or realization of the fictional world, the intense pre-release attention could lead to more rigorous scrutiny once the series premieres.

Following the global attention generated by Korean originals such as "Moving," Disney+ could use "The Remarried Empress" to demonstrate another path to success in the international market. Whether the series can turn its impressive pre-release momentum into a genuine global hit will become clear when it premieres in November.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.