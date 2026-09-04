Actor Kwak Si-yang and Yoo Ji-ae, a former member of K-pop girl group Lovelyz, shared handwritten letters with fans after announcing their surprise marriage.

Kwak posted an image of his handwritten letter on social media Thursday, saying, "I am writing this letter because there is something I wanted to tell you personally."

"I have met someone precious whom I want to spend the rest of my life with," he said. "Based on our trust and love for each other, we have promised to walk through life together. We hope to build a warm family, supporting each other through difficult times and sharing laughter in happy moments."

Kwak also thanked his fans and promised to remain active as an actor after his marriage.

"I will work hard to show you a more mature side of myself as I start a family, as well as good projects and performances as an actor," he said.

Yoo also posted a handwritten letter on social media the same day.

"I have met someone with whom I want to share my future, and we have happily promised to make a new start together," she said.

Yoo expressed gratitude to her fans, saying, "I know many of you must have been surprised, but I would be happy if you could warmly celebrate my new beginning with kind hearts."

"I will continue to work hard and show you the same dedication as always," she said.

News of Kwak and Yoo's marriage was announced earlier Thursday, drawing attention as the two had not previously been publicly linked romantically.

Kwak's agency, 9ato Entertainment, said, "The two have decided to build a future together based on their deep trust and love for each other."

The couple will hold a private wedding Nov. 28, attended by family members and close acquaintances.

Born in 1987, Kwak made his acting debut in the 2014 film "Night Flight." He has since appeared in a range of TV dramas, including "Glorious Day," "Oh My Ghost," "Mirror of the Witch," "Flex X Cop" and "My Dearest Nemesis."

Yoo, born in 1993, debuted as a member of Lovelyz in 2014. The group is known for songs including "Ah-Choo" and "Destiny." Following her activities with Lovelyz, Yoo expanded into acting, appearing in dramas including "The Escape of the Seven" and "The Third Marriage."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.