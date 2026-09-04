U.S. actor Ansel Elgort, known for his lead role in the 2017 film "Baby Driver," drew criticism from some Koreans online after wearing a traditional Japanese yukata to a Seoul art event.

The "CJ NIGHT in Celebration of Frieze Seoul" event took place Wednesday at the Leeum Museum of Art in Yongsan District, Seoul. The gala celebrated Frieze, an art fair that began in the United Kingdom in 2003 and selected Seoul in 2022 to host its first Asian edition.

High-profile Korean attendees included actors Lee Byung-hun, Lee Min-jung and Lee Jung-jae, director Park Chan-wook and K-pop artist G-Dragon. Among the guests, Elgort's attire quickly sparked controversy.

Elgort posed for photographers at the photo call wearing the yukata. The event reportedly asked guests to follow a "cocktail attire" dress code. Korean fans criticized his wearing of the traditional Japanese garment, which is unrelated to Korea.

Elgort is engaged to a Japanese American woman and recently announced the birth of a son.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.