Shinsegae heiress Annie turns heads in black mini dress

ALLDAY PROJECT member Annie, the granddaughter of Shinsegae Group Chairwoman Lee Myung-hee, is drawing attention for a series of photos showing off a sleek all-black look.

Annie shared multiple photos on her personal social media account Tuesday, writing in English, "sorry to all my friends i didnt listen to any of you and im posting them all."

In the photos, Annie wears a fitted black mini dress paired with black high heels. The strapless, minimalist design highlights her tall, slender silhouette, while long straight hair and earrings complete the polished look.

In another photo, she poses seated in a chair with a black jacket over her outfit, adding a more mature touch while maintaining the monochrome styling.

Beyond her growing profile as a K-pop artist, Annie has attracted particular attention in Korea because of her ties to one of the country's most prominent business families.

She is the granddaughter of Lee Myung-hee, chairwoman of Shinsegae Group, a major Korean retail conglomerate, and the eldest daughter of Shinsegae Chairwoman Chung Yoo-kyung.

Annie studied art history and visual arts at Columbia University in New York and graduated in May.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.