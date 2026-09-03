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Shinsegae heiress Annie turns heads in black mini dress

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Summary

Annie of ALLDAY PROJECT is drawing attention in photos showing a sleek all-black look. She posted multiple images on her personal social media account Tuesday, wearing a fitted black mini dress and black high heels. The strapless outfit highlighted her silhouette, and one photo showed her in a black jacket for a more mature styling. Annie is the granddaughter of Shinsegae Group Chairwoman Lee Myung-hee and the eldest daughter of Shinsegae Chairwoman Chung Yoo-kyung.

Key Facts

  • Annie shared multiple photos on her personal social media account Tuesday.
  • She wrote in English: “sorry to all my friends i didnt listen to any of you and im posting them all.”
  • She studied art history and visual arts at Columbia University in New York and graduated in May.
By Xportsnews
  • Published KST
Annie / Captured from Annie's social media

Annie / Captured from Annie's social media

ALLDAY PROJECT member Annie, the granddaughter of Shinsegae Group Chairwoman Lee Myung-hee, is drawing attention for a series of photos showing off a sleek all-black look.

Annie shared multiple photos on her personal social media account Tuesday, writing in English, "sorry to all my friends i didnt listen to any of you and im posting them all."

In the photos, Annie wears a fitted black mini dress paired with black high heels. The strapless, minimalist design highlights her tall, slender silhouette, while long straight hair and earrings complete the polished look.

Annie / Captured from Annie's social media

Annie / Captured from Annie's social media

In another photo, she poses seated in a chair with a black jacket over her outfit, adding a more mature touch while maintaining the monochrome styling.

Beyond her growing profile as a K-pop artist, Annie has attracted particular attention in Korea because of her ties to one of the country's most prominent business families.

She is the granddaughter of Lee Myung-hee, chairwoman of Shinsegae Group, a major Korean retail conglomerate, and the eldest daughter of Shinsegae Chairwoman Chung Yoo-kyung.

Annie studied art history and visual arts at Columbia University in New York and graduated in May.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.

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