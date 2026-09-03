Star couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have drawn attention after being spotted enjoying a family outing with their young son in Tokyo.

Photos of the couple visiting a restaurant in downtown Tokyo with their son circulated on social media and online communities Tuesday.

In the photos, Hyun is seen standing with their son's stroller while Son orders food. Their son stays close to his mother, with his hand tucked inside her sleeve.

Both actors opted for casual looks for the family outing. Son wore a loose-fitting white top with balloon pants, while Hyun, sporting a beard, wore a navy blue short-sleeved T-shirt and white shorts.

The Tokyo sighting is not the first time they've attracted attention while traveling as a family. Previous sightings of the couple and their son in Los Angeles and Okinawa, Japan, have also circulated online.

Hyun recently spoke about how becoming a father has changed the way he approaches family outings.

"Now that I have a child, I try to go somewhere and do something whenever I can," Hyun said during Tuesday's episode of the SBS variety show "Whenever Possible."

His comments suggested that he makes a conscious effort to travel and go on outings to create memories with his family.

Hyun and Son, two of Korea's best-known actors, married in 2022 after starring together in the hit drama "Crash Landing on You." They welcomed their son in November that year.

Hyun is currently preparing for the release of Season 2 of the Disney+ original series "Made in Korea," while Son is set to return to period dramas with the Netflix original series "Scandal."

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.