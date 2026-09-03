BTS' Jung Kook reveals medicine bag packed with pills and supplements
Summary
BTS member Jung Kook revealed a large medicine bag during a Weverse livestream on Tuesday, showing pills and supplements he carries for various health issues. He said the bag includes magnesium, vitamin D, cold medicine, antibiotics and prescription drugs for swollen tonsils, high liver enzyme levels, sleep trouble, food-related discomfort and skin allergies. He said he had not arranged the collection based on pharmacist advice and sometimes chooses a multivitamin instead. BTS is continuing its ARIRANG world tour in Los Angeles.
Key Facts
- Jung Kook said the medicines and supplements were organized in zip-top bags inside what he called his medicine bag.
- He said one medication was prescribed when his tonsils were swollen and hurting, and another when his liver enzyme levels went up.
- The bag included cold medicine, liquid vitamin D, antibiotics and medication for skin allergies.
- Jung Kook said he takes medication after eating food that does not agree with him and sometimes uses a multivitamin when taking multiple supplements feels excessive.
BTS member Jung Kook surprised fans by revealing a massive bag packed with medicines and supplements he carries with him, ranging from magnesium and vitamin D to prescription drugs he said he had received for various health issues.
During a livestream on fan platform Weverse on Tuesday, Jung Kook was chatting with fans when he said, "I need to take magnesium. Where's my medicine?" He then offered to show viewers the vitamins he carries around.
He pulled out a large bag, which he called his "medicine bag." Inside were numerous medicines and supplements organized in zip-top bags.
He went through some of them one by one, explaining why he had received or used them.
"This was prescribed when my tonsils were swollen and hurting," he said of one medication. Pointing to others, he said, "This was prescribed when my liver enzyme levels went up," and, "This is a sleeping pill I take when I can't sleep."
He also showed medication he said he takes after eating food that does not agree with him.
The bag contained a variety of other products, including cold medicine, liquid vitamin D, antibiotics and medication for skin allergies.
"There's so much, right?" Jung Kook said. "This is how I take care of my health."
He added a caveat, saying the collection had not been put together based on professional advice.
"Of course, I didn't get advice from a pharmacist and have it set up like this," he said. "But I haven't felt any discomfort when taking them."
Jung Kook said that when taking multiple supplements feels excessive, he opts for a multivitamin instead.
The glimpse into the BTS star's personal routine came as the group continues its "ARIRANG" world tour.
BTS performed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday and has two more concert scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The city has designated Sept. 1-8 as "BTS Week" to mark the concerts, with Los Angeles City Hall illuminated in red, the key color associated with "ARIRANG," as part of the celebrations.
This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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