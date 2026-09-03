BTS member Jung Kook surprised fans by revealing a massive bag packed with medicines and supplements he carries with him, ranging from magnesium and vitamin D to prescription drugs he said he had received for various health issues.

During a livestream on fan platform Weverse on Tuesday, Jung Kook was chatting with fans when he said, "I need to take magnesium. Where's my medicine?" He then offered to show viewers the vitamins he carries around.

He pulled out a large bag, which he called his "medicine bag." Inside were numerous medicines and supplements organized in zip-top bags.

He went through some of them one by one, explaining why he had received or used them.

"This was prescribed when my tonsils were swollen and hurting," he said of one medication. Pointing to others, he said, "This was prescribed when my liver enzyme levels went up," and, "This is a sleeping pill I take when I can't sleep."

He also showed medication he said he takes after eating food that does not agree with him.

The bag contained a variety of other products, including cold medicine, liquid vitamin D, antibiotics and medication for skin allergies.

"There's so much, right?" Jung Kook said. "This is how I take care of my health."

He added a caveat, saying the collection had not been put together based on professional advice.

"Of course, I didn't get advice from a pharmacist and have it set up like this," he said. "But I haven't felt any discomfort when taking them."

Jung Kook said that when taking multiple supplements feels excessive, he opts for a multivitamin instead.

The glimpse into the BTS star's personal routine came as the group continues its "ARIRANG" world tour.

BTS performed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday and has two more concert scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The city has designated Sept. 1-8 as "BTS Week" to mark the concerts, with Los Angeles City Hall illuminated in red, the key color associated with "ARIRANG," as part of the celebrations.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.