BigBang member Daesung's luxury apartment overlooking the Han River has reportedly surged in value from 1.45 billion won ($1 million) when he bought it to around 10 billion won today.

A recent video posted on the YouTube channel "wander planet" highlighted Daesung's apartment in Heukseok-dong, southern Seoul, describing the property as a prime spot for watching the city's annual fireworks festival over the Han River.

According to the video, Daesung purchased the apartment in the summer of 2015. The unit has 275 square meters of floor space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

He reportedly paid 1.45 billion won for the property at the time. Its current market value is now estimated at around 10 billion won, nearly seven times the original purchase price.

The luxury apartment complex has long attracted attention for its celebrity residents, as well as its panoramic views of the Han River.

Actors Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young reportedly lived there as newlyweds, while actor Hyun Bin is said to have lived in the complex for about 11 years before his marriage.

Former Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna and her husband, singer Ko Woo-rim, as well as singer and actor Krystal, are also reported to live in the complex.

Daesung's apartment is not his only property to have seen a substantial increase in value.

According to the video, a building he purchased in Seoul's upscale Cheongdam-dong neighborhood for 31 billion won in 2017 is now valued at more than 90 billion won.

Daesung debuted as a member of BigBang in 2007. He is currently holding his "XX: COSMOS" world tour, with 33 shows across 19 cities in North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.