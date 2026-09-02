Actor Kim Soo-hyun has reflected on his career in a new overseas interview as he accelerates his return to public activities, with appearances at two major awards shows and a fan meeting lined up in the coming months.

His agency, Gold Medalist, shared clips Tuesday from an interview Kim gave to Indonesian broadcaster RCTI+, following his appearance on the network's 37th anniversary live special, "Mahakarya RCTI 37," in Jakarta on Aug. 23.

"I feel like I made the right choice becoming an actor," Kim said in the interview. "I think it might be interesting to ask fans what kind of character they would like to see me play."

The comments drew attention as Kim, who had largely stayed out of the public eye for more than a year following controversy over his past relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron, begins to resume his entertainment career.

Kim also kept the interview lighthearted, saying he hoped to visit Bali and showing some of the personal items he carries in his bag. He appeared noticeably slimmer than during his previous activities but smiled throughout the interview.

His Indonesian appearance marked his first time back in front of cameras in about 17 months. During the anniversary program, Kim sang onstage and interacted with local fans, signaling the start of a comeback that initially centered on overseas activities.

That return is now expanding to Korea.

Kim is scheduled to appear as a presenter at the 2026 The Fact Music Awards at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on Sept. 19, marking his first official public appearance in Korea in about a year and a half.

He is also scheduled to hold a fan meeting in the Philippines in October before attending the 2026 Asia Artist Awards, or AAA 2026, at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan on Dec. 5 and 6.

Kim suspended his activities in March 2025 after allegations emerged that he had dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. His side denied the allegation that the relationship began while she was underage and pursued legal action.

Kim Se-ui, head of the YouTube channel HoverLab, which raised allegations against the actor, was later arrested and indicted on charges including defamation by alleging false information. He is currently in custody.

Seoul Seongdong Police Station also decided not to refer Kim Soo-hyun to prosecutors over allegations of violating the Child Welfare Act and making a false accusation, citing insufficient grounds for charges.

With an Indonesian TV appearance already completed and a Philippine fan meeting and two awards shows now on his calendar, Kim's return to the entertainment industry is gathering pace. Attention is now turning to whether the star, best known internationally for dramas including "My Love from the Star" (2013) and "Queen of Tears" (2024), will follow his return to public events with a new acting project.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.