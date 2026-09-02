Actress Ji Ye-eun to marry dancer Vata in December

Actress Ji Ye-eun and dancer Vata will marry on Dec. 12 after about a year of dating, their agencies said Wednesday.

Ji's agency, CP Entertainment, said the couple "have promised to share their lives based on deep trust."

Vata's agency, Ara, also said the pair "will start a new journey as husband and wife," noting that they "have promised to become each other's most reliable companions based on deep trust and love."

Born in 1994, the same-age couple first drew closer through their shared faith after meeting as entertainment industry colleagues, according to local media reports. They publicly confirmed their relationship in April and have been dating openly ever since.

Ji debuted in 2017 with the web-based drama "How To" and later gained attention through appearances on TV variety shows, including "SNL Korea," "Running Man" and "Office Workers."

Vata, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyun, is the leader of dance crew We Dem Boyz, which finished as runners-up on Mnet's "Street Man Fighter" in 2022. He has choreographed hit songs including Zico's "New Thing" and BLACKPINK member Jennie's "Like Jennie."



