Seeking to energize its performing arts scene and bridge a persistent regional cultural divide, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced a major ticket subsidy campaign Tuesday, releasing 220,000 performance vouchers valued at 10,000 won ($7.50) each.

The 4.1 billion won initiative, backed by a supplementary government budget, runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. It marks the second phase of a broader push to spur live entertainment attendance following an initial release in May.

Starting Tuesday at 10 a.m., theatergoers can claim up to two vouchers per week across five major online ticketing portals, including Naver Booking, Yes24 and Ticketlink. The vouchers apply to a broad spectrum of live performing arts — including theater, musicals, classical concerts, traditional Korean music (known as "gugak") and dance — while excluding mainstream K-pop concerts and commercial pop dance shows.

To prevent the nation's capital region from monopolizing cultural subsidies, officials designed targeted interventions for nonmetropolitan areas outside Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon. Ticket buyers can access an additional quota of two region-specific vouchers per week via online vendors.

To address accessibility, the ministry is tackling the digital divide by introducing on-the-spot cash discounts at provincial art centers. Older adults who are aged 55 and above, disabled residents, low-income households, agricultural workers and primary and secondary school field-trip groups can bypass digital ticketing entirely. By presenting accepted ID at regional box offices, eligible patrons receive an immediate 10,000 won discount on tickets priced above 10,000 won.

"We designed this second phase to broaden access to cultural life while giving a tangible boost to the performing arts market," said Kang Eun-young, a senior policy director at the culture ministry. "We hope families and friends use these vouchers to bring live performance into their daily routines this autumn."

The timing is important for live performance venues across Korea.

While Seoul’s premier venues consistently enjoy robust attendance, regional venues often struggle with lower occupancy rates and tech-access barriers among aging populations.

Vouchers are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis every Tuesday morning and remain valid for one week. Unused vouchers automatically expire, returning to the general pool for subsequent weekly drops. Detailed lists of participating regional arts centers are available on the KOPIS performing arts database.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.