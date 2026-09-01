Actor Ha Young leaves Netflix's 'The Trauma Code' after family controversy

Actor Ha Young, who had come under fire over allegations surrounding her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea, will not appear in the next season of the Netflix series "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," the streaming platform said Tuesday.

The move comes after the actor issued an apology about the controversy last month, saying she had only partially known about her great-grandfather's life and is ashamed of speaking about him as a source of family pride.

"Respecting the actor's position, Ha Young will not appear in the next season of 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,'" Netflix said.

The actor, whose legal name is Ahn Ha-young, appeared as nurse Cheon Jang-mi in the first season of the popular medical drama and was set to shoot the second season with fellow actors Ju Ji-hoon and Choo Young-woo.

While appearing on an episode of the KBS talk show "Problem Child in House" last month, Ahn mentioned how her great-grandfather studied Western medicine in Japan as she explained that medical practice spans across four generations in her family.

The remarks, which came just days before Liberation Day, prompted public scrutiny of her great-grandfather's activities during the colonial period and drew further criticism after her agency initially dismissed the allegations as groundless.