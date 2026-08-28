Kim Soo-hyun to resume activities in Korea after over a year

Actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to make his first public appearance in Korea next month, informed sources said Friday, more than a year after he nearly suspended all activities here following allegations linked to late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Kim will appear as an award presenter at "The Fact Music Awards," scheduled to take place in the southeastern city of Busan on Sept. 19, according to officials from the awards organization committee.

The planned appearance comes after conservative YouTuber Kim Se-ui was arrested over allegedly spreading false and fabricated information about the actor over his relationship with the late actress when she was a minor.

Hover Lab, the YouTube channel operated by Kim, raised the allegations in March 2025 after the actress was found dead at her home the previous month. She was 24 when she passed.

Later that month, Kim held a press conference and acknowledged dating the actress, while rejecting claims their relationship took place when she was a minor. He also filed defamation complaints against the YouTuber and the late actress' family.

Police recently dropped an underage dating charge against Kim, raised by the late actress' family, citing a lack of evidence.

Kim recently appeared in a live television broadcast in Indonesia and is also set to meet fans in the Philippines in October.