A professional baseball game between the NC Dinos and the Lotte Giants was temporarily suspended on Saturday after thick smoke from fireworks at PSY’s “Summer Swag” concert drifted into nearby Sajik Stadium.

The 2026 home game between the NC Dinos and Lotte Giants at Sajik Stadium in Dongnae District, Busan, was briefly halted after dense smoke spread across the field.

The smoke came from fireworks launched during PSY’s “Summer Swag” concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium, located nearby. As the smoke was carried by the wind and quickly spread to the baseball field, umpires decided to temporarily stop the game.

The Lotte Giants subsequently displayed a message on the stadium’s electronic scoreboard informing spectators that “the game has been temporarily suspended due to smoke from fireworks at a concert held in the area near the baseball stadium.”

The game resumed about 20 minutes later. However, baseball fans have expressed frustration because a similar incident occurred in August last year, when a Lotte game at the same was interrupted by smoke from fireworks during PSY’s “Summer Swag” at the nearby Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium.

PSY’s “Summer Swag” concert series began on June 27 at Uijeongbu Sports Complex and is being held across nine cities including Daegu, Incheon, Wonju, Suwon, Gwangju and Daejeon.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







