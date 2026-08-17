A new KBS drama, “OK, Let’s Get Divorced,” will center on a married couple’s divorce battle, weaving together love, jealousy, loyalty and pride among an increasingly complicated cast of characters.

KBS Drama and GTV’s “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” premieres Wednesday. The drama follows a married couple who have grown exhausted with their relationship and decide to bring their marriage to an end, offering a realistic portrayal of the divorce process. The series will also be available on TVING and Wavve following its initial broadcast.

Lee Min-jung plays Baek Mi-young, while Kim Ji-seok plays Ji Won-ho. The couple jointly runs a wedding dress shop called Gian White and decide to end their marriage. Their relationship, however, becomes increasingly complicated when characters who harbor feelings for each of them enter the picture.

Calvin (Lee Hyun-jin) is Mi-young’s former boyfriend who has returned as the CEO of a hotel. After meeting Mi-young again through business, Calvin boldly approaches her as she struggles with her troubled marriage. His unexpected advances leave Mi-young emotionally shaken.

Meanwhile, Won-ho is reunited with Ahn Hee-joo (Lee Jin-i) whom he met eight years earlier in Milan, Italy. Hee-joo openly confesses her feelings for Won-ho, whom she regards as her “guardian angel." The divorcing couple and their former flames form a complicated four-way relationship, setting the stage for unpredictable emotional turmoil.

The couple’s conflict also extends beyond the courtroom. Mi-young and Won-ho each hire a lawyer to represent them in the divorce proceedings: Jeon Chi-hyun (Oh Yeon-ah) and Bae Su-ji (Ahn Nae-sang).

The two lawyers help their clients pursue a clean break. At times offering blunt counsel and at others providing emotional support, they serve as trusted allies throughout the process.

But Jeon and Bae have a history of their own. Their reunion reignites Jeon’s competitive spirit, turning the couple’s divorce case into a battle of pride between the two lawyers.

The couple’s closest associates also take sides in the conflict. Kang Kyung-tae (Jung Eui-jae) is Gian White’s vice president and Won-ho’s junior colleague. Regarding Won-ho as his role model, Kyung-tae immediately takes his side.

On the opposite side is Song A-ri (Wang Bit-na), Mi-young’s college friend and a manager at Gian White. Determined to remain loyal to her longtime friend, A-ri confronts Kyung-tae, escalating tensions both inside and outside the company.

With the two colleagues taking opposing sides while working at the same company, what began as a private marital dispute threatens to shake the entire workplace.

The production team said, “With so many different characters, countless emotions including love, resentment, jealousy and pride will unfold. We believe viewers will enjoy the drama even more if they immerse themselves in the circumstances and emotions each character faces.”

The team added, “The divorce battle between Baek Mi-young and Ji Won-ho will have a significant impact not only on the two of them but also on those around them. We hope viewers will watch to see what ultimately comes of their fierce battle.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







