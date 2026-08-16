Vertical-format drama 'Father's Home-Cooked Meals' to hit theaters

Korean director Lee Joon-ik’s new short-form drama "Father’s Home-Cooked Meals" will be released in theaters before its digital release, marking the first time a short-form drama has received a theatrical release, Lezhin Snack announced Thursday.

The project marks Lee’s first foray into directing a short-form drama and features a star-studded cast including Jung Jin-young, Lee Jung-eun and Byun Yo-han.

Known for short runtimes and a vertical-screen format, short-form dramas have primarily been consumed on smartphones. The theatrical release is expected to offer audiences a different viewing experience.

"Father’s Home-Cooked Meals" follows Ha-eung, a father who has spent 40 years expecting home-cooked meals three times a day. When his wife Soon-ae develops a condition that leaves her unable to cook, Ha-eung enters the kitchen for the first time in his life. His clumsy attempts to prepare meals himself turn the familiar routines of family life upside down in a humorous way.

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Gorita, the drama has drawn considerable attention as Lee’s first short-form project. Lee is known for his acclaimed films including "The Book of Fish," "Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet" and "The King and the Clown."

Lee previously said, “The vertical frame will allow viewers to observe even the deepest corners of the characters with clarity. While preserving the strengths of the original, we also developed the story so that it could gain greater depth.”

"Father’s Home-Cooked Meals" will open exclusively at Lotte Cinema on Sept. 9.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







