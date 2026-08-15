Singer EJAE, who gained global attention through the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," has shared an update ahead of her wedding.

On Friday, EJAE posted several photos on social media, writing, "So grateful to have someone I can call home."

"9 years together and many more years to go," she wrote.

The photos drew attention as EJAE showed off a wedding ring from a luxury jewelry brand. In one photo, she places her hand, wearing the ring, over that of her fiancé, while another shows the couple embracing, capturing their excitement ahead of the wedding.

EJAE announced her engagement in January after sharing photos of a proposal from Korean American producer Sam Kim. The couple is reportedly set to marry in November.

EJAE gained widespread recognition for writing, composing and performing "Golden," a song from the soundtrack of Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters." "Golden" won best song written for visual media at the 68th Grammy Awards and best original song at the 98th Academy Awards.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.