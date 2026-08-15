Japanese media and online users are showing strong interest in the controversy surrounding actor Ha Young, who has faced public criticism over her initial response to revelations about the pro-Japanese activities of her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho (1872-1927).

Much of the Japanese reaction has been sympathetic toward Ha, with some describing the backlash as "modern-day guilt by association" and criticizing the response in Korea. The reaction highlights a stark difference in perspective between Japan, the former colonial power, and Korea, which was subjected to Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

'Branded a descendant of a pro-Japanese collaborator'

A column published Wednesday by the conservative Japanese outlet JBpress is one example. Its headline, "Why does Korea not forgive descendants of pro-Japanese collaborators? The 'modern-day guilt by association' cornering celebrities and the weaponization of history," made clear its critical view of the Korean response.

The outlet first outlined the known facts, identifying Ha's great-grandfather as Ahn Sang-ho, who served as a council member of the Taisho Business Friendship Association, an organization formed during the colonial period. It described the group as an organization of Korea's upper class that promoted "harmony between Japan and Korea."

JBpress, however, said Ahn's actions should not be conflated with those of Ha.

"Ha Young never experienced the Japanese colonial period, and the past actions of a great-grandfather whom she never met are now being treated as an issue," the outlet said. "It feels utterly unreasonable, but she has somehow been branded a 'descendant of a pro-Japanese collaborator.'"

It also criticized what it described as a culture of digging into celebrities' family histories, saying that when someone becomes famous in Korea, not only the person's past but also the histories of their parents, siblings and even ancestors can come under scrutiny.

A column from Fuji News Network (FNN) offered a similar assessment.

"The situation in which Ha's programs and advertisements are being made private because of allegations concerning her great-grandfather could be described as a modern-day form of 'guilt by association,'" it said.

"It is necessary to distinguish between confirmed actions and unfounded allegations, ancestors and descendants, and historical responsibility and contemporary political attacks," it said. "Otherwise, the scope of the term 'pro-Japanese' could expand endlessly, to the point that we lose sight of what should actually be criticized and remembered."

Its argument was that the situation should be judged more objectively because Ha herself did not engage in pro-Japanese activities.

'Are they making someone a criminal out of jealousy?'

Similar reactions appeared among Japanese internet users.

One Japanese user wrote that Koreans "show a tendency to create new sinners based on fragmentary perspectives, perhaps because they are jealous of other people's success," adding that many ancestors branded "pro-Japanese" were "ordinary people who simply went along with the circumstances of their time."

Such comments effectively defended people accused of collaboration and their actions. Some responses went further, displaying historically inaccurate or distorted views, including claims that Japan also had "25 million victims" and that events from 80 years ago should no longer be invoked, as well as a claim that Yi Wan-yong, a leading pro-Japanese collaborator, was "on the same side as the independence movement because he asked Japan for help."

The controversy began after Ha appeared on the KBS 2TV variety show "Problem Child in House" on Aug. 7 and said she came from a family that had produced doctors for four generations.

It was subsequently revealed that her great-grandfather was Ahn Sang-ho, a physician during the Japanese colonial period, and details of his pro-Japanese activities surfaced.

Ha's side initially said the allegations were "groundless," drawing intense criticism. She eventually apologized on social media Wednesday, saying, "I apologize for causing great disappointment and hurt over matters related to my great-grandfather."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.