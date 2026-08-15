The members of K-pop girl group Fin.K.L have reunited over yoga, with Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri visiting Lee Hyori's yoga studio and offering fans a glimpse of their enduring friendship.

The yoga studio run by Lee posted a photo on its official social media account Friday with the caption, "Fin.K.L's Rajakapotasana."

The photo shows Ock, Lee Jin and Sung dressed in comfortable workout clothes as they practice Rajakapotasana, a yoga pose, on the floor.

The members are seen smiling and enjoying their yoga session at Lee Hyori's studio. Their reunion also drew attention for showing that the four have maintained their close friendship 28 years after their debut.

All four Fin.K.L members also gathered in April following the death of Lee Hyori's father, showing their support for one another.

Fin.K.L debuted in 1998 and produced a string of hits including "Eternal Love," "Now" and "Ruby."

Lee Hyori lived on Jeju Island after marrying musician Lee Sang-soon before moving to Pyeongchang-dong in Seoul's Jongno District. She opened a yoga studio in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, last year and has been running it herself.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.