Comedian Kang Yu-mi candidly opened up about her past marriage, revealing that she and her former husband had separate bedrooms.

On the MBC variety show "Where Is My Home?," which aired Aug. 13, comedians Hong In-gyu and Kang Yu-mi appeared as guests and joined the cast in viewing homes for families with children.

During the episode, Jang Dong-min, Hong and Kang went house hunting. Hong, who has been married for 14 years, shared his experience of moving 12 times since he first began living with his wife.

He said he initially lived in a rental with no deposit and monthly rent of 500,000 won ($350) later moving to places with deposits of 1 million won and rent of 500,000 won, and eventually a place where the deposit was 3 million won and rent was 300,000 won before finally purchasing a home.

When Hong mentioned that he had been pushed out of his room as his eldest child entered third grade, Jang Dong-min turned to Kang and asked, “Do you remember what it was like when you were married?”

“Briefly, but I remember,” Kang replied, drawing laughter from the cast.

Jang then asked whether her former husband had his own space during their marriage.

“We each had our own space. That’s when we started sleeping in separate rooms,” Kang said.

She then joked, “One divorce is enough for me,” while expressing her support for her fellow cast members’ married lives.

Kang married a non-celebrity in 2019, but the couple divorced in 2022 after three years of marriage.

Kang made her debut in 2004 and rose to fame through her work on the show "Gag Concert," appearing in popular segments including “Love Counselor,” “GoGo Art in the World” and “Miss Kang of the Makeup Room.”

She is currently focused on her YouTube career, where she has gained popularity for satirical comedy sketches portraying a wide range of characters. Her YouTube channel currently has about 1.41 million subscribers.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







