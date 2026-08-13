'Injection Aunt' controversy expands beyond comedian Park Na-rae

The police investigation into the so-called “Injection Aunt” case, involving allegations of illegal medical treatment provided to comedian Park Na-rae and others, is expanding to other celebrities reportedly summoned by authorities and questioned over their alleged connections to the case.

Controversy has intensified after broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo, SHINee members Key and Onew, and YouTuber HAETNIM the short mouth were reportedly called in by police.

Police said Wednesday that the Seoul Gangnam Police Station questioned Jun, Key, Onew, and HAETNIM one after another between June and July as part of an investigation into allegations that they received medical procedures from an unlicensed practitioner.

The individuals are alleged to have received medical treatment from a woman identified as A, who is known by the nickname “Injection Aunt.”

A is reportedly not licensed to practice medicine in Korea and allegedly performed medical procedures at locations including officetels and inside vehicles.

Police are reportedly focusing on whether those questioned knew in advance that A was not a licensed medical professional.

Under Korean law, someone who knowingly and actively requests treatment from an unlicensed medical practitioner may potentially face punishment as an accomplice.

Onew’s agency, Griffin Entertainment, issued a statement on Wednesday, addressing the allegations. Reiterating Onew’s previous statement from December last year, the agency said he had visited a hospital introduced by an acquaintance in the past to receive skin care treatment.

According to the agency, Onew believed the person in question was a doctor or a medical professional affiliated with the hospital at the time, and there was no circumstance that would have led him to suspect any problem with the person’s medical license or the treatment procedures.

Regarding the investigation, the agency said Onew “stated the facts as they were and faithfully cooperated with the investigative authorities.”

Following the emergence of the “Injection Aunt” allegations, Key and HAETNIM acknowledged that they had received treatment from A and temporarily suspended their activities.

Key resumed activities in June, about six months later, coinciding with SHINee’s comeback. Meanwhile, HAETNIM is reportedly involved in operating a dog cafe in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

Jun and Onew had previously denied any connection to A when allegations were first raised.

Jun’s side released medical records and denied the allegations, saying he had “never personally called a medical professional to receive treatment or undergone any illegal procedures.” Onew’s agency likewise drew a line under the allegations, saying he had simply visited a hospital for skin care treatment.

Meanwhile, Park, who is under investigation on suspicion of receiving illegal medical treatment from A, reportedly appeared before police in May for her third questioning.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.