Actor Park Eun-bin will release an album next month to mark her 30th anniversary of debut, her agency said Wednesday.

The album, titled "Shooting My Love," will be released Sept. 4, which marks her birthday, according to Namoo Actors.

The 12-track album will include three songs, in which she penned the lyrics to express her gratitude for fans, it added.

Park began her career as a child model and has appeared in hit series such as "Do You Like Brahms?" (2020) and "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" (2022). She most recently appeared in "Spooky in Love" (2026).