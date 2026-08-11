Kim Soo-hyun to make 1st official public appearance in over a year after controversy

Actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to make his first official public appearance in more than a year, signaling a gradual return to activities following the controversy that brought his career to a halt.

His agency, Gold Medalist, said Monday that Kim will appear on an Indonesian television program later this month.

Kim will attend "Mahakarya RCTI 37," a live anniversary special marking the 37th anniversary of Indonesian private broadcaster RCTI, in Jakarta on Aug. 23.

Appearing as a special guest, the actor is expected to take part in stage activities and an interview while meeting local fans.

The event is drawing particular attention because it will mark Kim's first official in-person public appearance since he suspended activities amid allegations surrounding his past relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron.

Kim became embroiled in controversy in March last year after allegations surfaced that he had dated the late actress while she was still a minor.

Kim acknowledged that the two had been in a relationship but denied that it began when she was underage, saying through statements and a press conference that they dated only after she became an adult.

The allegations were raised in part by the YouTube channel HoverLab, also known in Korean as Garo Sero Institute. Kim Se-ui, the head of the channel, has since been arrested and indicted on charges including defamation by spreading false information and is currently in detention.

In another development, Seoul's Seongdong Police Station decided on July 29 not to refer the actor to prosecutors in a case involving allegations of violating the Child Welfare Act and making a false accusation.

While legal disputes surrounding the controversy continue, Kim has gradually begun expanding his activities, particularly overseas.

He was recently selected as a model for Philippine fashion brand BENCH and has appeared in campaign videos. He has also resumed communicating with fans through social media.

Following his appearance in Indonesia, Kim is scheduled to hold a large-scale fan meeting in the Philippines on Oct. 2, further accelerating his return to overseas activities.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.