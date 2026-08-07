Singer and actress IU has found herself at the center of online discussion once again after using a song by ex-boyfriend Jang Ki-ha as the background music for a recent social media update, prompting speculation and mixed reactions from fans.

On Thursday, IU uploaded dozens of photos to her social media account, giving fans a rare glimpse into her recent life. The collection ranged from makeup-free selfies and behind-the-scenes moments from a fashion shoot to a birthday meal featuring traditional seaweed soup.

While the images drew attention, the soundtrack attached to the post quickly became the biggest talking point.

IU selected “Living The Carefree Life” by Kiha and the Faces, the closing track from the band's 2009 debut studio album.

The choice immediately fueled online speculation because Jang and IU were once one of Korea's most high-profile celebrity couples. The two confirmed their relationship in 2015 after reportedly dating since 2013 before announcing their breakup in 2017.

Some online users questioned why IU would publicly share music by a former partner, particularly as Jang is currently in a public relationship with actress Yoon Ga-yi, who is 18 years younger than him. Critics argued that the song choice could be viewed as inconsiderate, while others dismissed the reaction as an overinterpretation of a simple music recommendation.

The post also attracted additional attention because it came not long after reports confirmed IU's breakup with actor Lee Jong-suk, leading some online users to express surprise that she had shared music by an earlier former partner.

The discussion adds to a series of headlines surrounding the singer this year. IU has faced controversy over alleged historical distortion related to her drama “Perfect Crown.” She also recently announced that worsening symptoms of patulous Eustachian tube, a condition affecting the ear, forced her to postpone concerts in Goyang as well as the release of her sixth full-length album.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.