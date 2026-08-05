Seoyeon, the youngest sister of TWICE member Jihyo, is set to make her debut in the new girl group TUIDE, drawing attention to the rare distinction of all three sisters in the family pursuing careers in the entertainment industry.

HYBE's newly launched label ABD announced Monday that its first girl group, TUIDE, will officially debut on Aug. 24 with its first EP, "TUNE & PLAY."

The seven-member group consists entirely of members born between 2006 and 2011. The lineup includes members from Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan, highlighting the group's international makeup.

Born in 2008, Seoyeon has attracted particular attention as Jihyo's youngest sister. She is known to have spent years training before earning a place in HYBE's new girl group, and news of her selection had already generated anticipation ahead of the group's official debut.

The family's entertainment ties extend beyond the two. Their middle sister, Lee Ha-eum, is currently active as a model and actress. Six years younger than Jihyo, Lee recently appeared alongside her sister on MBC reality show "Home Alone (I Live Alone)," where they showcased their close sibling relationship.

During the broadcast, the sisters invited Seoyeon to a video call , with Lee affectionately referring to her as "the princess of our family."

While Lee continues to pursue modeling and acting, both Jihyo and Seoyeon are now members of girl groups under major K-pop agencies, drawing growing attention from fans eager to follow the sisters' respective careers.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







