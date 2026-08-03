Actor Kim Seo-yeon and chef Kim Do-yoon, who appeared on Netflix’s variety show "Culinary Class Wars," have revealed that they have been dating for four years, drawing public attention.

The couple’s relationship became known through a video released on July 30 on the YouTube channel “Studio Slam.”

During the episode, Kim Seo-yeon appeared as a guest and shared her concerns while talking with MC Seola of WJSN, makeup artist Lee Sung-wook and rapper Gaogai. She then revealed, “I have a boyfriend. We have been together for about four years.”

Kim Seo-yeon said she felt hurt because even when she tagged her boyfriend’s social media account in her posts, he did not share them. “He completely hid my existence online,” she said.

She then surprised viewers by adding, “Actually, my boyfriend is here with me today.”

The person who appeared in the studio afterward was Kim Do-yoon, who competed in Seasons 1 and 2 of "Culinary Class Wars."

Kim Do-yoon was eliminated in Season 1, but returned in Season 2 as a “hidden black spoon” chef alongside Choi Kang-rok, gaining attention.

Explaining why he does not upload posts related to Kim Seo-yeon on social media, Kim Do-yoon said, “I thought that if one person made a mistake and an issue arose, it could also hurt the other person. I wanted to protect each other.”

Kim Seo-yeon also revealed how they first met, saying, “Kim Do-yoon contacted me first through social media and asked if we wanted to eat pork belly together.”

It was also revealed that the two currently do not follow each other’s social media accounts.

Kim Seo-yeon explained, “We blocked and unblocked each other so many times whenever we argued that eventually it just became more comfortable not to follow each other.” She added at the end of the broadcast, “I think we will follow each other again now,” drawing laughter.

Born in 1981, Kim Seo-yeon is six years younger than Kim Do-yoon, who was born in 1975.

Kim Seo-yeon made her debut in the 1999 film "Memento Mori (Whispering Corridors 2)" and has appeared in dramas including "Hyena" and "The King of Tears, Lee Bangwon," as well as the films "Fengshui" and Channel A’s "Doomed Marriage."

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.