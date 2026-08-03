47-year-old actress Kang Ye-won reveals youthful look after 7 eye surgeries

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Actress Kang Ye-won has drawn attention with her youthful appearance after sharing a series of recent photos on social media.

In the photos, Kang wears a black outfit accented with a white lace collar while striking various poses. Her long hair with bangs further highlights her youthful look.

Kang, 47previously revealed that she has undergone eye surgery seven times, including multiple medial epicanthoplasty procedures (inner corner eye surgery) as well as reconstructive surgery to reverse some of the earlier procedures. Why do some people repeatedly undergo cosmetic surgery?

While the vertical size of the eyes contributes to the appearance of larger eyes, the horizontal width is equally important. To increase the horizontal length, surgeons may perform medial or lateral epicanthoplasty.

Medial epicanthoplasty, which Kang is known to have undergone several times, removes the epicanthal fold — the skin fold covering the inner corner of the eye — to create a more open appearance. Prominent epicanthal folds can make the eyes appear shorter or create the illusion of greater distance between the eyes, regardless of their actual size.

However, experts caution that the procedure should not be viewed solely as a cosmetic enhancement. The structures around the inner and outer corners of the eyes play important roles in blinking, protecting the cornea and draining tears.

Overcorrection can expose too much of the reddish tissue at the inner corner of the eye and make the eyes appear unnaturally close together. It may also destabilize the tear film, leading to dry eyes or a foreign-body sensation, while increasing the risk of scarring or tissue depression. Specialists therefore emphasize considering overall facial balance and eye function rather than following cosmetic trends or seeking short-term satisfaction.

Reconstructive surgery has limitations

If the shape of the eyes changes excessively or significant scarring develops after medial epicanthoplasty, reconstructive surgery may be considered.

Rather than simply covering the inner corner again, reconstruction is closer to a restorative procedure that repositions damaged skin and soft tissue to achieve a more natural appearance while improving function.

Even so, reconstructive surgery has limitations and risks. Severe scarring or insufficient healthy tissue can make the procedure technically challenging, while asymmetry, readhesion of tissues and overcorrection remain possible complications. Because it is difficult to restore the eyes completely to their original state, patients should have realistic expectations and fully understand both the potential benefits and limitations before undergoing surgery.

Why do some people repeatedly undergo cosmetic surgery?

Experts say people who undergo multiple cosmetic procedures often share certain psychological tendencies, particularly adaptation to physical changes.

Initially, surgery may be intended to address a specific insecurity. Over time, however, people become accustomed to their altered appearance, and the initial satisfaction gradually fades. As a result, they may begin to focus on other facial features that previously did not concern them.

Positive feedback from others can also encourage repeat procedures. Frequent compliments after cosmetic surgery may lead some people to believe that additional changes will produce even better results.

Medical professionals stress, however, that cosmetic surgery should be approached carefully, taking into account an individual's facial proportions and unique characteristics. Because surgical results are long-lasting, they recommend giving the decision careful thought and consulting qualified specialists beforehand.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.