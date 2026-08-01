BLACKPINK's Jennie has sparked online buzz after fans spotted what appears to be a new tattoo on the top of her foot, with a London-based tattoo artist publicly claiming credit for the design.

On Thursday, a tattoo artist based in London shared one of Jennie's recent social media posts, writing, "Tattoo by me on Jennie," while tagging the K-pop star's account.

The shared image shows Jennie posing in a vintage lingerie-inspired outfit originally released in 1999.

Fans quickly noticed what appeared to be a previously unseen tattoo of a baby angel on the top of her left foot. The artist's public claim that they created the design drew further attention to the new body art.

Online reactions were mixed with curiosity and admiration.

"I want to see the design up close," one commenter wrote, while another said, "The top of the foot must have hurt so much since it's mostly bone." Others were surprised by the tattoo's size.

Jennie has previously showcased several small tattoos, though many are subtle or placed in less visible areas, making each newly revealed design a topic of discussion among fans.

The singer continues to promote her latest solo music following the release of her single "Less than a Lover" on July 24.

This article is based on a report from Xportsnews.