G-Dragon's Instagram 'like' revives old dating rumors with Kiko Mizuhara

A single Instagram "like" from G-Dragon has once again sent fans into detective mode, this time reviving long-forgotten dating rumors with Japanese model and actress Kiko Mizuhara.

The BigBang star recently drew attention after internet users noticed that he had liked a social media post featuring Mizuhara. The post, which included several photos of the Japanese celebrity, was captioned, "The Kiko Mizuhara we all loved back then."

Screenshots of G-Dragon's "like" quickly spread across online communities and social media, sparking renewed discussion about the pair's past relationship rumors.

G-Dragon and Mizuhara were linked romantically beginning in 2010, attracting widespread attention from fans in both Korea and Japan. In 2014, the two were photographed spending time together on what appeared to be a date, but neither ever confirmed they were in a relationship.

Many online users, however, were quick to dismiss the latest buzz, suggesting the "like" was simply another example of G-Dragon's well-known habit of liking fans' and acquaintances' posts without much thought.

“This looks like another accidental like,” one commenter wrote. Others said, "He likes practically everyone's posts," and "The 'like fairy' strikes again."

G-Dragon has previously addressed his liberal use of the like button during an appearance on fellow BigBang member Daesung’s YouTube variety show “Zip Daesung.”

“It started as a way to promote myself, but there are so many talented fans,” he said. "I'm grateful for their support, so I started liking their posts. Fans seem happy when they get a like from me, and I see it as a way of encouraging them to keep creating."

Actor Lee Soo-hyuk, who appeared alongside him, joked that G-Dragon keeps liking posts so that no one feels left out, "but sometimes he makes a mistake."

Laughing, G-Dragon replied, "I guess my hands are a little too big."