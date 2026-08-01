Actress says she wanted her old face back after plastic surgery complications

Veteran Korean actress Kwak Jin-young, best known for her role in the hit 1990s drama “Son and Daughter,” has revealed a dramatic change in her appearance after undergoing cosmetic treatments years after suffering complications from plastic surgery.

Kwak appeared on Friday's episode of Channel A's “Beauty Clinic Touch Me,” where she spoke candidly about the regret she felt over altering her appearance.

"I want to go back to the time before I touched my face," she said.

Born in 1970, Kwak debuted as part of MBC's 20th class of television actors in 1991. She shot to stardom with her portrayal of Lee Jong-mal in “Son and Daughter,” earning the network's Best New Actress award. Hoping to move beyond the image that made her famous, she later chose to undergo plastic surgery.

The decision, however, led to serious complications that affected her for years.

"If she wasn't satisfied, she'd have another surgery, and then another one," Kwak's mother said on the program. "The emotional suffering was beyond words."

Kwak also revealed unhealthy habits that developed during that period. She said she often drank alcohol alone late at night and would start her mornings by mixing four packets of instant coffee into a single drink.

After visiting a clinic, medical specialists said menopause-related collagen loss combined with her irregular lifestyle had accelerated skin aging and contributed to her deteriorating skin condition.

Following cosmetic procedures including thread lifting, Kwak returned to the studio with noticeably firmer-looking skin, drawing comparisons to the height of her popularity in the 1990s.

"I've regained my confidence," she said with a smile.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.