Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation is set to part ways with SM Entertainment after 19 years, leaving Yoona, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon as the only remaining members under the agency.

On Thursday, SM Entertainment announced that its exclusive contract with Yuri will expire on Aug. 31.

"After extensive discussions, Yuri and SM Entertainment have mutually agreed to conclude our 19-year partnership as of Aug. 31," the agency said in a statement.

SM expressed gratitude for its long collaboration with the singer and actress. "From her debut as a member of Girls' Generation, leading the global K-pop wave and growing into one of the defining groups of its generation, to shining as an actress, it has been a privilege for SM Entertainment to be part of every step of her journey."

Yuri debuted with Girls' Generation in 2007.

The agency added that although her exclusive contract is ending, she will continue participating in Girls' Generation group activities.

"While our exclusive contract has come to an end, Girls' Generation activities will continue as before. We sincerely support Kwon Yuri as she embarks on a new chapter," SM said.

Yuri has remained active as both a singer and actress. Most recently, she reunited with fellow Girls' Generation members Hyoyeon and Sooyoung to form the three-member unit HyoRiSoo, delighting fans with the special project.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.















