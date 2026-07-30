BTS' Jimin's World Cup final halftime shirt fetches $110,000 at US charity auction

A shirt worn by BTS member Jimin during the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final sold for $110,000, the highest price achieved at a charity auction held in the United States.

According to U.S. sports outlet the Athletic on Tuesday (local time), the online auction, titled One Goal: A FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund Auction, concluded after running for a week following the end of the international football tournament. Organized by Christie's, the auction raised a total of $652,630.

The top-selling item was the shirt Jimin wore during the halftime performance at the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, held July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Christie's had estimated the shirt would sell for between $3,000 and $5,000, but it ultimately fetched $110,000, far exceeding expectations. An official FIFA match ball used in the final also sold for $110,000.

Other BTS members' stage-worn items also attracted strong bids. A scarf worn by V and a jacket worn by Jung Kook each sold for $46,200, while Suga's pants fetched $33,000 and J-Hope's gloves sold for $28,600. Together, the seven BTS items generated $300,300, accounting for about 46 percent of the auction's total proceeds.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to FIFA's Global Citizen Education Fund, which supports efforts to provide children in underserved communities across more than 200 countries with access to quality education and opportunities to play soccer. The initiative has set a fundraising goal of $100 million.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







