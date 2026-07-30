I believe in the saying that life is full of twists and turns. There were times when I hit rock bottom and wanted to give up acting.

Actor Yoon Kyung-ho says SBS hit drama "Agent Kim Reactivated" has become much more than just another hit series in his career. It was the project that finally allowed him to experience nationwide recognition after years of struggling as an unknown actor, while also giving him confidence in his future as a performer.

At the same time, he says the success has brought a greater sense of responsibility rather than complacency. In a recent Hannkook Ilbo interview, Yoon spoke candidly about the conclusion of "Agent Kim Reactivated" and reflected on the ups and downs of his acting career.

Yoon portrayed Park Jin-cheol, a former elite special forces operative once known as the "god of the battlefield" who has become a devoted father whose world revolves around his daughter. The role showcased not only powerful action sequences but also the warmth and humor that have become Yoon's trademark, helping balance the drama's emotional tone.

His action performance, in particular, surprised many viewers. Breaking away from his familiar comedic image, Yoon delivered convincing fight scenes that earned widespread praise.

"To be honest, it still doesn't feel real," he said with a laugh.

"When I think about 'Agent Kim Reactivated,' I keep remembering last year's filming. I truly loved the project, and receiving so much love from viewers has been incredible. Sometimes I search my own name online and end up smiling to myself. It feels like I'm walking on clouds, and that feeling hasn't gone away."

The actor said some of the reactions from viewers caught him off guard.

"I've had former Marines salute me when they recognize me," he said. "It's an indescribable feeling."

After the drama ended, congratulatory messages poured in, but Yoon deliberately stepped away from the spotlight.

"I spent time with my family and intentionally put my phone away. I was worried that if I got carried away by the excitement, I'd become too greedy in choosing my next project. I needed time to settle myself."

When asked which moment during the production affected him the most emotionally, Yoon unexpectedly recalled the darkest period of his career.

"It reminded me of the days when I seriously wanted to quit acting," he said. "Thinking back on those moments made me relate to the character even more. At the same time, it made me realize that I want to keep acting."

He added, "Moments like this don't come often for actors, so I'm trying to fully appreciate what I have now."

Despite enjoying the success, Yoon admitted he feels an even greater need to stay grounded.

"Because I was loved for 'Agent Kim Reactivated,' naturally I want to be loved again," he said. "But that desire can also become poisonous."

He confessed that he occasionally catches himself thinking, "I'm Park Jin-cheol from 'Agent Kim Reactivated.' But I can't let that mindset remain," he said. "To create a completely new character, I have to let everything go and start again from zero."

Reflecting on the recent success of consecutive projects including the Netflix medical drama "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" or Tving's military comedy fantasy The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" and "Agent Kim Reactivated," Yoon described his current streak as "a fortunate period."

"I believe in the saying that life is full of twists and turns," he said. "There were times when I hit rock bottom and wanted to give up acting."

Rather than taking his success for granted, Yoon joked that he sometimes wonders whether he "saved the country in a previous life" and even shared an anecdote about picking up litter around his neighborhood to remind himself to stay humble.

"I want to leave 'Agent Kim Reactivated' where it belongs," he said. "If I keep relying on that popularity, I'll end up living under an illusion. I still believe I have untapped potential, like an unscratched lottery ticket."

As his popularity has grown, some of his earlier works have also resurfaced online. One frequently shared clip comes from the hit drama "Goblin."

Yoon recalled that he lost 32 kilograms while preparing for the role after filming the 2017 movie "The Battleship Island."

"I completely transformed myself because I thought it would help me be reborn as an actor," he said. "But after losing all that weight, no work came in. I was honestly shocked."

He eventually gained the weight back while preparing for the film "Intimate Strangers," creating the familiar image audiences recognize today.

Asked about recently ranking No. 1 in the actor brand reputation index, Yoon remained cautious.

"Popularity is like a gift. It can come, and it can disappear just as easily," he said. "It felt exhilarating for one day, but I know it could vanish at any time."

Yoon emphasized that the success of "Agent Kim Reactivated" was the result of teamwork.

He praised co-star So Ji-sub for constantly contributing creative ideas on set.

"Ji-sub has a playful side," Yoon said. "Even during a scene where we were driving to find Min-ji, he'd suggest little details, like having the car shake as it went over a speed bump. Those small ideas made the drama much richer."

Toward the end of the interview, Yoon became emotional while talking about his fans, whom he described as the greatest source of strength throughout his career.

"One fan wrote me a letter saying, 'We're not just fans of your variety show appearances — we love actor Yoon Kyung-ho. Please have confidence in yourself,'" he recalled.

Yoon admitted that he had struggled at one point with the public's growing interest in his entertainment show appearances, and the heartfelt letter ultimately brought him to tears.

Looking ahead, the actor said he hopes to continue expanding his range without abandoning the qualities that first endeared audiences.

"When I was an unknown actor, expectations were always low, which gave me the freedom to surprise people," he said. "Even now, I believe I can continue balancing both comedic and intense roles. Rather than throwing away the image I've built, I want to blend it into something new and continue exploring different sides of myself."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







