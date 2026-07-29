Actress Moon Geun-young has surprised fans by announcing that she has married fellow actor Jung Pyung.

On Tuesday, Moon shared the news on her social media, writing, "I have some news to share with you, so I'm putting pen to paper."

"I've decided to get married," she wrote. "I've met someone with whom I want to walk the road ahead together, someone with whom I want to share the moments I once faced alone and someone who can make me smile even over the smallest things."

She continued, "Instead of living as one, we hope to build our future together. Rather than worry or concern, I ask for your congratulations and encouragement. I'll do my best to live up to the support you've always shown me."

She concluded her message by thanking fans for their longtime love and promising to return with even better work in the future.

Born in 1987, the 39-year-old actress made her debut in the 1999 film "On the Way." She rose to prominence as a child actress through hit productions including "Autumn in My Heart" and "A Tale of Two Sisters," earning the nickname "nation's little sister."

She later built a successful career with acclaimed performances in "My Little Bride," "Painter of the Wind," "Cinderella's Sister" and "The Throne." More recently, she appeared in director Yeon Sang-ho's "Hellbound 2" and the stage play "Orphans."

Her husband, musical actor Jung Pyung, debuted in 2007 and is seven years older than Moon. The couple met while working together in the creative collective "Bachi."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.











