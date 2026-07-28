TWICE's Jihyo hints at difficult decision as JYP contract renewal talks continue

TWICE leader Jihyo has shared an emotional message with fans as her contract renewal discussions with JYP Entertainment continue, raising speculation about whether she will extend her 21-year relationship with the agency.

On Monday, Jihyo posted a lengthy message on the fan communication platform Bubble. "I could simply chat with ONCE about everyday things, but my heart still feels so heavy that I can't bring myself to talk as if nothing is happening," she said.

ONCE is the name of TWICE's official fandom.

"I've been thinking a lot and being very cautious before coming to Bubble, but I'll do my best to resolve everything properly and let you know as soon as possible so that ONCE won't have to wait too long," she added.

"As the person responsible for my own life, I'll carefully and wisely think things through before making my decision. Just as you always have, I hope you'll continue to support me and trust me."

Jihyo also reassured fans of her commitment to the group. "I truly love and cherish TWICE, and I believe ONCE will understand that from my heart alone."

"I'm sorry it's been so long since I last came here. I'll come back when I can chat about everyday life and joke around with you as if nothing is happening. Sleep well, eat well, get plenty of rest, stay strong and let's meet again. Thank you always, ONCE," she wrote.

On July 14, JYP Entertainment told Xportsnews that TWICE is currently in its contract renewal discussion period and that the company will provide an update once the matter has been finalized.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



