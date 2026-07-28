Kakao's 'Solo Leveling' partners with Samsung Lions on ballpark gear

Kakao Entertainment is taking its global anime and webtoon juggernaut "Solo Leveling" to the ballpark, partnering with the Samsung Lions for a high-profile merchandise crossover that merges professional baseball with one of Korea's most lucrative entertainment exports.

The Seoul-based media giant said Tuesday that the co-branded collection will launch in staggered phases starting Monday, available directly through the Samsung Lions Authentic Shop. The initial release features dual-color blue and black team jerseys, custom caps, marking kits and fan cheering scarves. A secondary drop, scheduled for Aug. 4, will introduce rain ponchos, themed keychains and mini cheering sticks.

At the core of the collaboration is the slogan "ARISE, LIONS" — a direct nod to protagonist Sung Jinwoo’s iconic command in the series, woven together with the battle cry of the Lions’ fan base. The partnership also leans heavily on the shared initials "SL," which Kakao designers leveraged to symbolize a shared narrative of growth, leveling up and athletic determination.

The aesthetic blends high-fantasy webtoon lore with modern athletic apparel. A redesigned crossover emblem fuses the Samsung Lions' traditional mane motif with Jinwoo’s signature dagger, framed by stylized flame graphics representing competitive fire. The standout black jersey incorporates the character's distinct shadow-purple aura, offset by clean navy and white patches. Visual accents throughout the collection draw inspiration from the glowing blue eyes of the lion statues at Daegu Samsung Lions Park, pairing them with graffiti typography and glowing eye motifs that mirror the protagonist's awakening.

Chugong, the creator and author behind the original "Solo Leveling" web novel, framed the partnership as a tribute to the team’s developing roster as they push through the heat of the season.

"There have already been many moments this year that made fans' hearts race," Chugong said. "I will continue cheering for these young players as they pursue their own quests through another intense summer, and I hope their hard work finally breaks through every limit in front of their fans."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.