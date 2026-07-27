Namkoong Min, Jin A-reum welcome 1st child

Celebrity couple Namkoong Min and Jin A-reum have welcomed their first baby, Nam's agency said Monday.

Jin gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday, 935 Entertainment said.

The couple met when Jin appeared on the film "Light My Fire" (2016), which Namkoong directed. The couple got married in a private ceremony in 2022.

Namkoong, who made his debut in the 2001 film "Bungee Jumping of Their Own," has appeared on the TV series "Hot Stove League," "My Dearest" and "Good Manager."

Jin, who made her debut as a model in 2008, has ventured into acting, appearing on the film "The Royal Tailor."