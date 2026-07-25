Top US ballet company's new Korean principal reflects on recent promotion

"I used to imagine that I would cry if I were promoted to principal dancer. But when the moment finally came, I had enjoyed the performance so much that I simply felt happy. More than anything, I was relieved that I had finished the show well."

That is how Park Sun-mi, 27, recalled the dramatic moment she was promoted to principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre (ABT) immediately after a performance of "Swan Lake" at New York's Metropolitan Opera House on July 15. During a phone interview, Park said, "People asked if I had somehow known in advance because I stayed so calm, but I had absolutely no idea."

Beginning with the 2026-27 season on Sept. 1, Park will become ABT's third Korean principal dancer, following Seo Hee and Ahn Joo-won.

Park's mother, who had traveled from Korea, was in the audience when the announcement was made. She had hesitated to fly to the United States because she needed to care for the family's dog, but ultimately decided to make the trip, telling her daughter that she wanted to see her first performance as Odette and Odile in "Swan Lake" regardless of whether a promotion followed.

Park made her debut as Odette (the White Swan) and Odile (the Black Swan) on June 20. She received news of her promotion after her second performance in the role on July 15.

Although many had regarded her as a leading candidate for promotion, Park admitted she struggled under the weight of those expectations.

"So many people told me I was going to make principal that I worried I would disappoint myself if I made too many mistakes on stage and let the opportunity slip away," she said. Even after her mother arrived in New York, Park barely spent time with her.

"I told her, 'I really want to be promoted this time. Please understand until the performance is over,'" she recalled. "That's how sensitive and focused I had become."

When ABT artistic director Susan Jaffe announced her promotion during the curtain call, Park's mother broke into tears.

"She later told me, 'What if I had missed this moment?'" Park said.

The pressure had been building since January, when preparations for "Swan Lake" began.

On the very first day of rehearsals, coach Irina Kolpakova spent an entire hour correcting nothing but Park's port de bras (arm movements). She also spent months trying to perfect an a la seconde turn — a rotation performed with one leg extended to the side.

"For some strange reason, I just couldn't get that turn right," Park said. "But on the very day my promotion was announced, I performed it perfectly for the first time. After the show, I was finally able to tell my coach, 'I did it.' That made me incredibly happy."

She added, "I worked unbelievably hard preparing for this 'Swan Lake.' Because I had prepared so thoroughly, it was the first time I was truly able to enjoy the performance itself. It made me realize that hard work never betrays you."

Announcing her promotion, Jaffe described Park as a dancer who brings a quiet strength to every role she performs.

"I get very nervous before going on stage," Park said. "But once the performance begins, all distracting thoughts disappear and I simply enjoy dancing. I think that's why people see strength in my performances."

Park joined ABT as an apprentice in 2021 and became a member of the corps de ballet in February 2022. Just seven months later, she was promoted to soloist, and four years after that, she reached the company's highest rank as principal dancer — an exceptionally rapid rise.

She credits the rigorous training she received at Sunhwa Arts Middle School, Sunhwa Arts High School and Korea National University of Arts as the foundation of her success.

"Thanks to Korea's strict training system, I developed solid fundamentals that have never wavered," she said. "That strong foundation allowed me to come to the United States and also learn how to love myself."

Her promotion also marks another milestone for Korean dancers at ABT.

Seo Yoon-jung, another Korean dancer who had been a member of the corps de ballet, was promoted to soloist two days later. Celebrating the string of promotions, principal dancer Seo Hee posted a message in the dancers' group chat calling them "our Avengers."

"She's not just a senior colleague — she's like family," Park said of Seo Hee. "Just as she has always supported me, I hope I can become someone who tells younger dancers they can come to me whenever they need help."

Park will return briefly to Korea next month to perform in several gala events, including a performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of Korea National University of Arts' School of Dance.

Despite reaching the pinnacle of her profession, Park says her goal remains unchanged: to become an even better artist and create performances that bring joy to audiences.

"When I was younger, I was always focused on becoming a principal dancer as quickly as possible," she said. "Now I want to enjoy every moment on stage. I truly believe that if I'm enjoying myself, the audience will be happy, too."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.