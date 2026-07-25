The creature genre continues to evolve in Korea's content industry.

Once dominated by zombie stories, K-creatures have expanded into a wider range of supernatural beings, including ghosts and extraterrestrials. Netflix's "The East Palace" and the film "Hope" exemplify this evolution, introducing new creatures rooted in Korean culture and tradition.

Netflix original series "The East Palace," which premiered on July 17, follows Gucheon (Nam Joo-hyuk), who possesses the ability to traverse the world of spirits, and court lady Saenggang (Roh Yoon-seo), who harbors a secret. Summoned by the king (Cho Seung-woo), the two investigate a mysterious curse haunting the Eastern Palace.

Meanwhile, "Hope," which opened in theaters on July 15, centers on Beom-seok, the head of a small administrative office near the demilitarized zone, who is alerted by local youths about the appearance of a tiger. As the village descends into panic, the residents are confronted with an unbelievable reality. Both productions continue the lineage of K-creatures by bringing ghosts, extraterrestrial beings and other fantastical entities to life.

The creature genre has become one of the most fiercely competitive fields in the global content market. Amid that competition, Korean creature stories have steadily gained international recognition. Beginning with the film "Train to Busan" and Netflix's "Kingdom," the K-creature phenomenon expanded through series such as "Sweet Home" and "Hellbound," and more recently the film "Colony."

K-zombies, in particular, have drawn enthusiastic responses from global audiences. In Korean productions, zombies, monsters and ghosts are not merely vehicles for horror but symbolic manifestations of human desires taken to the extreme.

In "Sweet Home," for instance, the concept that desire itself transforms people into monsters elevates the story beyond a survival thriller into an exploration of human nature. Viewers come to fear humans more than monsters, as selfishness, solidarity and sacrifice revealed during times of crisis become the true focus of the narrative.

Netflix's "The East Palace" further expands this tradition. Set in a 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty-era royal palace, the series blends court intrigue, occult horror and creature fantasy. It draws heavily on Korean palaces, traditional folklore, ghosts and mythical beings. By incorporating traditional settings and folk beliefs into the creature genre, it creates an atmosphere that feels both familiar and refreshingly original.

The production also relies extensively on visual effects to vividly portray supernatural beings such as gwimae (malevolent spirits) and restless ghosts. Director Choi Jung-kyu said the production focused on faithfully capturing the essence of the supernatural creatures described in the script while preserving the distinctive characteristics of the original folklore and oral traditions that inspired them.

"Hope" is another highly anticipated title. Directed by Na Hong-jin, known for "The Wailing," the film is a global-scale project. While it uses the familiar premise of extraterrestrial life, its core remains centered on ordinary people and their community. The creatures merely trigger the story, while the choices and relationships of the characters drive the narrative — a hallmark of Korean creature storytelling.

Another reason K-creatures continue to resonate with audiences is their genre-blending approach. While many Western creature films focus primarily on horror and action, Korean productions naturally combine those elements with melodrama, family drama, social commentary and thrillers.

"Kingdom" merged zombies with historical drama, "Sweet Home" emphasized character-driven storytelling within a dystopian setting, "Gyeongseong Creature" combined period drama, action and romance, and "The East Palace" fuses occult themes with palace mystery. This flexibility, rather than remaining confined to a single genre, has become a defining strength of Korean content.

In Korean creature stories, monsters are often not the cause of the problem but its consequence. Human greed, abuse of power, social contradictions and historical tragedies give birth to the creatures. In other words, the true enemy is frequently humanity itself. As a result, what lingers with viewers after the story ends is not the appearance of the monsters, but the choices made by the people. This emphasis on moral and social themes distinguishes Korean creature narratives from many of their international counterparts.

Distinctively Korean settings also play a crucial role. Traditional folklore, shamanistic beliefs, royal palaces, traditional hanok houses, mountains and forests create an atmosphere unlike that of Western fantasy. Combined with Korea's historical experiences — including colonial rule, national division, social inequality and recurring disasters — these elements shape unique fictional worlds. For global audiences, they offer an unfamiliar yet captivating experience, while domestic viewers find fresh immersion through stories grounded in familiar cultural sensibilities.

Advances in technology have also fueled the growth of K-creatures. Korea's VFX industry has developed rapidly alongside the expansion of the streaming market. Large-scale creature effects that once relied heavily on overseas studios are now increasingly produced by domestic visual effects companies. With world-class visual quality now matched by uniquely Korean storytelling, K-creature productions are steadily strengthening their competitiveness in the global entertainment market.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.