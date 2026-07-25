Lee Hyori apologizes a year after opening yoga studio, urges students to follow rules

Singer Lee Hyori expressed both regret and concern toward students at her yoga studio, asking them to respect its rules.

On July 23, Lee posted a notice through the studio's social media account, saying, "There are occasionally people who come even though their membership has expired or they were unable to purchase a one-day pass. There are no exceptions, so please make sure to follow the studio's rules."

She also offered a pointed reminder, writing, "If you came here to learn, you're a student. If you want to teach, please do so at your own yoga studio."

Lee has previously spoken about the challenges of running the studio. On July 22, she shared, "At our Ananda Yoga studio, we meditated while listening to the sound of rain and birds and also practiced 30 minutes of stillness." She added, "Lately, I wonder if things have become a little overheated. I feel both sorry and grateful."

Lee debuted as a member of the girl group Fin.K.L in 1998 and married singer-songwriter Lee Sang-soon in 2013. After showcasing their life on Jeju Island through various television programs, the couple wrapped up 11 years on the island and moved to Pyeongchang-dong in Seoul in 2024.

On Sept. 8 last year, Lee opened Ananda, a yoga studio in Seoul's Seodaemun District named after her yoga alter ego. As public interest surged, she said, "This excitement will eventually settle down. Until then, I hope neither I nor the people who come here become exhausted or overly excited. As we always have, we'll continue our practice calmly."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







