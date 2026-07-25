ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun-woo, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, has been spotted during his military service.

On Thursday, traditional Korean musician Shin Soo-ah shared a photo of herself with Cha on social media, writing, "With Corporal Lee Dong-min. It was an honor to perform on the same stage together."

In the photo, Cha is seen wearing his stage uniform, showing off his signature handsome looks. His more mature and disciplined appearance during military service also drew attention. Cha enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the Army in July last year and is currently serving in the military band. He is scheduled to be discharged in January 2027.

Earlier this year, Cha came under scrutiny after the National Tax Service notified him of additional tax assessments totaling more than 10 billion won following a tax audit. He subsequently paid the full amount, approximately 13 billion won (about $8.8 million), as determined by the audit.

Regarding the matter, Cha said, "Having received so much love and support from the public throughout my career, I take this issue very seriously. This has given me an opportunity to reflect on myself once again. I will apply stricter standards to all aspects of my activities to ensure that a similar issue does not happen again."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







